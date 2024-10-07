Loads of banned MTG cards see price spikes up to 300%

Lots of Magic: The Gathering cards that are currently banned in the Commander format are spiking in price. Since September 30, 2024 some of the most well-known banned cards in EDH have seen their prices rise by at least 100%.

Some of the most notable examples include Primeval Titan, which has doubled in value from $4.90 to $10. In terms of pure percentages, the biggest spikes have been Hullbreacher and Sway of the Stars, which have gone up by 193% and 283% respectively. Here’s a more thorough breakdown:

Primeval Titan: $4.90 to $10

Hullbreacher: $1.90 to $5

Yawgmoth’s Bargain: $10 to $15

Sway of the Stars: $1.30 to $5

Sway of the Stars foils: $12.70 to $46.80

Biorhythm: $1.60 to $2.99

Sylvan Primordial: $0.50 to $0.92

Paradox Engine: $5.80 to $8.40

The reason numerous cards on the Commander banlist have begun to spike is pretty obvious. Every one of the price shifts started just after Wizards of the Coast announced it was taking over management of Commander from the RC.

Some fans are hopeful that Wizards will overturn the rules committee’s controversial choice to ban Mana Crypt, Dockside Extortionist, and Jeweled Lotus, and we even saw the price of those cards recover somewhat after the initial crash. It probably helps that an insider claims Wizards saw the bans as a mistake.

However, it seems like collectors are also speculating that Wizards will make more sweeping changes to the MTG banlist, and are buying up all sorts of banned Commander cards in anticipation.

Despite this optimism from fans, Wizards has remained non-committal on the subject of unbannings. Though it has shared that it doesn’t plan to ban any additional cards, most of the conversation has focused on the company’s new system for ranking Commander decks.

Personally, I feel like these are pretty risky specs. But if I had a foil Sway of the Stars I’d definitely be umming and ahhing over whether to sell or hold onto it.

