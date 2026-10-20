MTG Star Trek reveals unstoppable Borg Cube card and exponentially spreading Tribbles

Wizards of the Coast has just unleashed a tidal wave of spoilers for the upcoming MTG Star Trek set. Among them were a bunch of spaceships and a Jean Luc Picard that can fetch and charge them up, a lot of doubling effects, and some intriguing sagas named after specific episodes. There's a lot to talk about here, but we're just going to look at four cards here with truly interesting effects.

First up we have The Borg Cube, an expensive spaceship which luckily has affinity for artifacts, which will make it much more castable in a Borg deck. On the turn that you play it, this is just an overcosted removal spell, but if you're able to get it up to 12 charge counters it becomes very scary indeed.

For starters, it's a flying 6/6 that gives all your other artifact creatures flying, letting you swoop in the skies with impunity. On top of that it lets you assimilate the creature you exiled, bringing it back onto the board on your side as a Borg artifact. Plus, if The Borg Cube isn't dealt with it will kill again - each turn where you don't assimilate when you attack, you get to exile your next victim. Overall, a fantastic card, I'm only sad it can't go in the command zone.

Secondly, we have Q, Stacking the Deck. In terms of reading experience, this one's as confusing as any meeting with Q, but here's more or less what it does. You exile a card from your library, and from that point on, any card in your hand can be used as though it's a copy of that card. I bet there's some tricksy ways to abuse this!

Thirdly, it's Troubling Tribbles, a multiplying alien menace which creates more copies of itself each turn - as do those copies. Now it's not just the green players you have to worry about making an unending, exponentially growing horde. The only comfort is that the Tribbles are 0/1s, so their controller will need to put a little work in to find a way to make use of them.

Finally, we have The Kobayashi Maru Scenario, the famous 'no-win' training simulation. Basically, this is blue Demonic Pact. You get to pick a powerful effect each turn, but if it's still on the board in four turns, you'll lose the game. Rather than boons bargained for with demons, the flavor words give the impression of an officer trying all available options, then giving up and having to abandon ship.

Check out the Debut video for yourself to see all the spoilers just shown off - though I'd say you've viewed the cream of the crop already.