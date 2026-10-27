The MTG Star Trek Borg deck has four mighty Commander options

It's normal for Magic's boxed commander decks to have one 'alternate commander', a legendary creature with all the deck's colors that you can swap in instead of the 'face' of the precon. Often, this card will offer a related but slightly different strategy, an alternate play style or a new direction when you come to upgrade the deck.

However, the new Star Trek Borg deck, revealed on Monday, November 26, offers a smorgasbord of cyborgs with a knack for commanding. There are not just two legendaries that can lead, but four. Let's take a look, and maybe even see if we can decide which is best.

The Borg Queen

First up we have the Borg Queen, who buffs your whole board (including herself, the Borg run on Sliver logic) and can assimilate creatures from other players' decks. She's a very flavorful option with that creature stealing effect, and guaranteed to generate lots of value if she can remain on the board.

Locutus of Borg

Picard's Borg-form provides support for a go-wide, swarming play style, creating robotic creature tokens that play really nicely with the Borg's artifact-buffing abilities. If you can reliably get through with these 1/1s your horde can grow exponentially, as each artifact token has the potential to make more.

One, Borg Evolved

This technologically advanced Borg is a fantastic finisher. He's unlikely to survive a circuit of the board, but if you play him while you have a load of artifacts on the battlefield, there shouldn't be much left to do besides mopping up. Flying, double-strike, and menace make for a lethal combination, and his ward ability makes it less likely your foes will have any recourse when he comes into play.

Hugh, First of Many

Rather different from the other options here, but perhaps the strongest of the lot. Giving all your artifact spells replicate (with a fairly low cost at that) should not be underestimated. There's potentially no limit to the number of artifact copies you can make here. Whether it's by cloning creatures or mana rocks, I'm absolutely sure someone is going to find a way to break this.

Overall, this deck has poor reprints but fantastic new cards. You can now make a very strong deck by slapping the best Necrons, Phyrexians, and Borg together (with perhaps a smattering of Cybermen). Also, Urza players do fantastically out of this set.

Which is your favorite of the four? Let us know on the Wargamer Discord.