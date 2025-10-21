Brandon Sanderson shows up at Wizards HQ, provoking cries for MTG Cosmere

Prolific fantasy author Brandon Sanderson showed up on a video posted to Magic: The Gathering's social channels, prompting fans to speculate about a MTG set based around the Cosmere fictional universe.

In the video, the fantasy author - apparently visiting Wizards HQ - spoke about his favorite Magic releases, from Legends to Tarkir: Dragonstorm.

Sanderson, famous for fantasy series like The Wheel of Time, Mistborn, and The Stormlight Archive, has long been vocal about his interest in Magic: The Gathering, and seems to have stepped up his involvement in recent years - previewing a card for the recent Tarkir release, for instance.

And because there's tons of overlap between fans of Magic and fantasy fiction, many Magic: The Gathering players have been hoping for a crossover adaptation of Sanderson's work ever since Universes Beyond kicked into high gear (which means sped up, Americans.)

Because many of the author's books take place in the same shared fictional universe of Cosmere, a Magic: The Gathering x Cosmere set is within the realms of possibility and in a March 2024 livestream, Sanderson revealed it was something he had actually spoken to Wizards about.

According to Sanderson, Wizards asked if he was interested, but the conversation fizzled out when "bigger fish came along".

"When you're talking to us and then Final Fantasy comes along and says 'Why don't you make a FF one?' then the Brandon Sandersons of the world, they're like 'We'll talk to you later'," the author explained.

He added that he was in a mind to wait until he has a movie and a big enough franchise before going after a Magic set, suggesting that this would allow him to have greater creative control over the process.

As you might expect, the author has strong ideas about what his own work should look like when converted to a game he enjoys, and in fact he's confirmed that he once made his own custom Magic draft set based on The Stormlight Archive.

There's no Cosmere set coming up next year - check the MTG release schedule if you don't believe us! And share your top picks for UB crossovers in the Wargamer Discord. It's Discworld all the way for me.