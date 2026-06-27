Hulk Smash! Bruce Banner is currently the most popular Commander from the MTG Marvel Crossover

Marvel Super Heroes, the new MTG Comic Book crossover, officially released this Friday. The set, and the assortment of Commander decks, Jumpstart packs, and other supplemental products that were released alongside it, granted us a whopping total of 371 brand new Legendary creatures. With so many new options to choose from, MTG players face a frankly overwhelming onslaught of new Commanders, yet one big green brawler is smashing his way to the top of the pack... The Incredible Hulk

EDHREC is an online resource that tracks how many players have built decks around Commanders from every MTG set. It draws data from a variety of different sources such as Archideckt, Moxfield, and Scryfall.

According to EDHREC, at the time of this article's publication on the 27th June 2026, the five most popular Commanders released in Marvel Super Heroes and its assorted extra products are…

Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk with 3,129 decks The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl with 3,027 decks Doctor Doom, King of Latveria with 2,726 decks Tony Stark/The Invincible Iron Man with 2,123 decks Ultron, Artificial Malevolence with 1,794 decks

While the data shows that Bruce Banner in the lead, he's certainly not unchallenged. Squirrel Girl has done a commendable job catching up to him. Many deck building sites allow players to brew around cards from the moment they are revealed, even prior to their official release. The Bruce Banner card was revealed to the world in a 'preview prologue' on December 9th 2025. Meanwhile, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl had a much later debut, only getting presented to the public on June 2nd 2026 as the official reveal season began.

In less than a single month, 3000+ decks have been built around Squirrel Girl, a feat it took the Hulk half a year to accomplish. She could prove her unbeatable status by taking his crown in the near future.

Are there any Marvel Commanders that you're excited to test out? Tell us all about it in the Wargamer Discord.