Tarkir Dragonstorm reveals absurd MTG card that wins the game on the spot

Tarkir Dragonstorm spoiler season is nearing its end and we’re approaching the set’s release. But one of the biggest spoilers yet dropped yesterday, on March 24. This terrifying enchantment card, Call the Spirit Dragons is an alternate win condition that seems very easy to set up, and is extremely powerful even if it never goes off.

This Tarkir Dragonstorm enchantment card costs one mana of each color, so it’s pretty difficult to cast. Once on the field, however, it makes all of your dragons indestructible. Am I losing it for thinking that would be a decent card if the text stopped right there? In a dedicated dragon deck, while it’s obviously a bit less powerful, that’s not so very far from Avacyn, Angel of Hope – an eight mana card.

But the text does not stop there, it just keeps going, getting more and more terrifying. First up, Call the Spirit Dragons lets you put +1/+1 counters on your draconic hordes at the start of each turn. The effect is worded in a slightly complicated way. Basically, for each MTG color, you check if you have a dragon of that color and if you do you can put a counter on it.

And then, the cherry on top, if you put +1/+1 counters on five different dragons using this ability, you just straight up win the game.

I mean, that’s obviously ridiculously strong, but I kind of wonder if it’s even going to matter much. If your opponent has five buffed up dragons that are all indestructible then they are probably not too far from winning the game already!

The more I look at it, the more that last clause seems totally unnecessary. This obviously fits best in multicolor dragon Commander decks like Tiamat and Ur-Dragon (both these cards are spiking in price right now by the way thanks to all the new dragon toys). Not only do these decks not need extra assistance closing out the game once they’ve got a bunch of dragons on field, their players – presumably ‘Timmy’ types who like big stompy creatures – would probably rather win by smashing face.

So I predict that many players will include this card in their decks for the first two effects and then get frustrated and agree to house rule out the ‘win the game’ part. It should be great for changeling decks though, who can plonk down loads of little ‘dragons’ for a speedy victory.

Call the Spirit Dragons features some of the first art that was ever shown for this MTG set, depicting the ritual that awoke five spirit dragons and strengthened Tarkir’s dragon storms.

