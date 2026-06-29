MTG bans $3,000 Reserved List card from its strongest format

Wizards of the Coast has released its latest banlist for Magic: The Gathering, and the biggest cut is an ancient Reserved List card.

MTG art showing a Candelabra
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Magic: The Gathering 
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Wizards of the Coast has just published its latest MTG banlist update, and while Standard gets no changes, there are some major shakeups for other formats. Brawl binned a half-dozen powerful blue cards; Pauper solved its Hawkeye hangup; and Legacy axed a massively expensive MTG card, though perhaps not the one fans were hoping to see the back of

Probably the biggest story for this June 29 Magic banlist is that the infamous Antiquities card Candelabra of Tawnos got the chop in Legacy, meaning you can now only play the card in Vintage and Commander. That's notable, not just because this is a very old card from one of the first 1994 expansions, but also because it's a super pricey one, costing anything from $2,500 - $4,000. I hope you didn't just pick up a playset!

The MTG card Candelabra of Tawnos

Candelabra's strength is that you can pour mana into it to untap an equal number of lands, making it very easy to achieve infinite mana. It's part of the dominant Tron archetype which WotC has had its eye on recently. Or was I should say, since now it's O-U-T out.

Notably, this artifact MTG card 'only' cost $800 this time last year, and it's continuously risen month by month up to now. This might have had as much to do with cEDH play as its Legacy success, but it'll be interesting to see if, and how much, it slumps now.

Absent from the legacy banlist are the controversial One Ring, a very highly played card that always causes grumbling, and Fantasticar, a new Marvel Super Heroes card that can hit an opponent for 16 damage on Turn 1!

In other banlist news, Pauper axed the older card Seeker of Skybreak rather than the new card Hawkeye's Bow. It makes sense to remove this part of this dangerous combo, which Gavin Verhey has been talking about for the last couple of weeks, simply because Skybreak is the more troublesome design. It's able to tap and untap itself unceasingly (it's a wonder it doesn't go blind), so if not dealt with here and now, it's only a matter of time before another new card causes it to combo off.

Three blue MTG cards

Finally, Brawl saw the most bans of them all. The team was targeting fast mana, extra turns, and free spells, which means it's blue that overwhelmingly lost out. The banned blue cards are Wash Away, Subtlety, Force of Will, Time Warp, and Temporal Manipulation. Meanwhile, the only non-blue card is the colorless fast land, Ugin's Labyrinth.

Altogether, these bans should make Brawl a more casual and less horrifically sweaty format.

Check out the banlist with full explanations on the Magic website, and let us know your thoughts over on the Wargamer Discord. Are you satisfied with the changes, or were you hoping for something different?

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)

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