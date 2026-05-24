Only 8% of the cards in the new MTG cat themed Secret Lairs are actually cats

The upcoming MTG Secret Lair Drop Series: Cats Are the Best Superdrop will be available from the Secret Lair store on June 15th. The cards included in the drop have already been previewed. We're due for an eclectic mixture of adorable feline witch's familiars drawn by SimzArt, noble cupcake cats drawn by Vanessa Stockard, and bright orange Garfield cards, some of which lean into Cosmic Horror. Unusually, however, very few of the cards in the drop actually bear the cat creature type.

In total, the Cats are the Best superdrop contains 25 cards, spread out over five different products: three Secret Lair/Garfield crossover drops, Witch's Familiar (which features SimzArt's illustrations), and Purr Majesty (Which features the art of Vanessa Stockard). While every single card in the drop features a cat somewhere in its artwork, only two of the 25 cards are actually cats.

Those two cards are Rin and Seri, Inseparable from the Secret Lair x Garfield: Motivationally Challenged drop, and Spirit of the Hearth from Witch's Familiar. Additionally, while Rin and Seri is one of the most expensive MTG cards that's available in this superdrop, it's both a cat and a dog, and that feels a bit like cheating.

It's quite common for Universes Beyond reprints of existing MTG cards to create a bit of a flavor mismatch. Sephiroth the Savior certainly isn't a Phyrexian, and the Avatar variant of Dockside Extortionist definitely doesn't depict a goblin, whatever the type lines of those cards might argue. Something similar is happening here, with many cards in this drop featuring creatures with feline artwork that are mechanically humans, spirits, or Eldrazi.

Secret Lairs often contain hidden cards that aren't announced during marketing. That means there's a chance that more cats could slip in under the radar. All the same, considering all of the MTG sets that have featured cats in the game's 33 year history, it's strange that so few of them appear here.

Are you a cat person or a dog person? Either way, you'll be more than welcome on the Wargamer Discord server.