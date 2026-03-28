Secrets of Strixhaven continues a charming MTG tradition

Secrets of Strixhaven spoiler season doesn't officially begin until March 31st, but Magic: the Gathering players who went to PAX East this week got a sneak peek at a new cycle of cards that continue a long lasting MTG tradition. Strixhaven has its very own cycle of charm spells.

Charms debuted in the set Mirage in 1996, which was the ninth MTG set. Every color received two spells, each costing a single mana, that gave them access to a selection of different small effects when cast. While none of these effects were very powerful, the utility of being able to select between a suite of different options gave them a valuable niche.

Since 1996, charms have reappeared on several different planes, usually, as a method of demonstrating the intended game plan of a faction. Whether it's the guilds of Ravnica, the clans of Tarkir, or the crime families of New Capenna, when you find an organisation of some kind in the MTG multiverse you'll usually find a charm showing off what they're all about.

Now, in Secrets of Strixhaven, each of the colleges of the game's most prestigious university are getting their own set of charms. These differ from the two color Ravnican charms, demonstrating the differing identities of the guilds and their color-sharing college counterpart.

Boros Charm, for example, with its ability to deal four damage to a player, or to grant your creatures double strike is ideal for aggro decks, demonstrating the aggressive character of the Boros Legion. Lorehold Charm, meanwhile, can force opponents to sacrifice creatures, or return its caster's creatures or artifacts from the graveyard, showing how Lorehold students have an affinity for artifacts and unearthing the past,

In a YouTube short discussing the new charms Gavin Verhey, one of magic's lead designers, talks about the team's design goals with them.

He says, "With one for each of the five colleges, it's a great way to show off what each of them are about while providing some flexibility. I hope they charm you."

Have you been mezmerised by these charms, or are you feeling repeled? Share your charming takes with us on the Wargamer Discord.

For updates on when Secrets of Strixhaven comes out, as well as the rest of this year's releases, check out our MTG release schedule.