MTG’s Chucky Secret Lair cards are a terrifyingly bad deal

Magic: The Gathering is releasing a Child’s Play Secret Lair featuring the killer doll Chucky. Releasing on September 30, 2024, the premium collection of cards features Chucky, the Bride of Chucky, and the Play Pals factory on a bunch of reskinned black and red cards.

The collection launches in a Halloween-themed superdrop at the end of September, alongside other MTG Secret Lairs featuring Ghostbusters, some of Magic’s scariest creatures, and a rather incongruous Hatsune Miku release.

Since upcoming MTG set Duskmourn features tons of horror movie references, a card collection tied to a real horror franchise seems an obvious and timely choice. And while Chucky probably wouldn’t have been our personal first pick, it is fitting, since Duskmourn has plenty of murderous playthings depicted on cards, from Twitching Doll to Arabella.

As you can see from the card list below, each card in this drop is in the Rakdos MTG color combination. Chucky himself is Kardur, Doomscourge, and (while none are super obvious picks) it seems like the rest of the Secret Lair consists of cards that work well alongside him.

Card Name Reskinned Name Cheapest Available Price Kardur, Doomscourge Chucky $0.30 Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire Tiffany, Bride of Chucky $3.40 Twinflame Friends to the End $4.25 Genesis Chamber Play Pals Factory $2.45 Phyrexian Reclamation Sorry Jack… Chucky’s Back $4.99

This is something Wizards of the Coast has started doing recently: creating Secret Lairs themed around a particular MTG commander. We noticed it with the DnD superdrop a month ago, and think it’s a good change.

But we have to address the elephant in the room with this Secret Lair. From a value perspective, this is a pretty dismal set of cards. The total value is just $15.39.

We have to assume they’ll be sold for the usual price of $29.99 ($39.99 for foils), making this insultingly bad value for money. If Wizards had just added a high ticket card like Conjurer’s Closet, it would’ve been so much stronger.

