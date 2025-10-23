This MTG card has doubled in price thanks to explosive Izzet Affinity deck

The Magic: The Gathering card Claws of Gix is seeing a price movement right now. The Timespiral Timeshifted version of this card, with its purple rarity symbol, was selling for $1.30 around the last MTG set release, but now copies are going for $3.40. It seems pretty volatile, however, as according to MTG Goldfish, this artifact cost $4.80 at the start of the week. Since then it's dropped and then rebounded.

Things are frankly weird for the foil copies of this card too. As there's only the one foil printing, shiny Claws of Gix have always been pretty pricey, at about $21, but a couple of copies just sold on TCGPlayer for $90! Unless we see some more sales, I'm inclined to disregard these as outliers for now.

Claws of Gix is a very cheap artifact sacrifice outlet. The card itself costs no mana at all, and it lets you pay one mana to sacrifice an artifact and gain one life.

This little spike is coming from Modern players and the Izzet Affinity deck that's having its time in the sun right now. The Affinity archetype got a big comeback with Edge of Eternities, thanks to Pinnacle Emissary, which in the right deck can make an ungodly amount of flying drones.

Affinity was the fifth most popular deck in Pro Tour Edge of Eternities, and there are a couple of different playstyles for it running around. One option is to play Affinity as a toolbox style deck, using Urza's Saga to tutor up whatever low-cost artifact is needed.

Another variant, and the one that's more relevant here, jams in as many 0-cost artifacts as possible and plays Weapons Manufacturing, spitting out a load of Munitions tokens. You then, again, use Urza's Saga to tutor up your single copy of Claws of Gix and start sacrificing those tokens to blast your foe.

In either version you also have the option to just whack your opponent with a very beefy Kappa Cannoneer - that's never a bad plan.

