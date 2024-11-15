Handy Fallout MTG card jumps in price by 130%

One Universes Beyond Magic: The Gathering card has been bumped up in value by another. The Fallout robot card Codsworth Handy Helper cost $5.30 on November 1, according to MTG Goldfish. But in the past two weeks it has leapt to $12.20, a rapid rise of 130%.

Printed in the Fallout Commander precon deck Scrappy Survivors, Codsworth is a souped up mana dork that’s designed to work well with auras and equipment. Not only does he protect your MTG commander, he creates mana to pay for these card types, and you can tap him to stick an aura or equipment you control onto another creature.

This spike is unrelated to the recent release of new MTG set Foundation. Instead it’s the recent Marvel Secret Lair that has set the card’s price a-jumping. Specifically, Codsworth Handy Helper pairs well as an assistant for one of Earth’s mightiest heroes, Captain America, First Avenger.

All three of this butler bot’s abilities will help you out in a Captain America deck, which you’d have to be very foolish not to build around equipment. Firstly, he can help you get costly equipment like Kaldra Compleat out more quickly with his mana ability. That’s important, since Captain America’s damage dealing power is dependent on the mana cost of your artifacts, not the stats of the hero himself.

Secondly, the MTG Ward ability Codsworth grants Captain America is always going to be handy. In any voltron deck where you’re looking to kit your commander out with as much equipment as possible, getting hit with a removal spell is a huge blowout. Captain America may be cheap to recast since he starts out at just one red, white, and blue, but you don’t want to have to pay all those equip costs again.

Speaking of which, Codsworth’s final ability synergizes with Cap as well. Captain America wants to be grabbing equipment and then chucking it to deal damage as often as possible. Codsworth lets you skip out on paying an equip cost, letting you reattach whatever Captain America just threw so that he can lob it again.

The Marvel Secret Lair cards went up for sale a little over a week ago, and they’ve already had a decent impact on Magic card prices. Wolverine has boosted a Jumpstart creature, Neyith of the Dire Hunt, and now Captain America has given Codsworth a big lift.

Just like with Neyith, Codsworth has only been printed once, which will have made the card much more susceptible to a spike. Time will tell if this new price is here to stay, or if it’s a flash in the pan. Till then, you can enjoy our list of the most expensive MTG cards, or take a look at our MTG release schedule guide.