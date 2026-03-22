Magic: the Gathering is getting an official coloring book

Color is a core component of Magic: the Gathering. Of course, there are the five colors that form the core of the game's mechanical identity, but beyond that, the game is renowned for its jawdropping artwork. If you've ever wanted to color in a few pieces of MTG art yourself, you're in luck, because an official Magic: the Gathering coloring book is due to release on the 28th April.

Published by Penguin Random House, the Official Magic: the Gathering coloring book claims that it will "Illuminate every color of mana through artwork that showcases classic characters, settings, creatures, and scenes from the adventure-filled worlds of Magic".

The book promises to draw upon a variety of different MTG sets and planes, offering scenes from Dominaria, Ravnica, and more.

This isn't the first Magic: the Gathering coloring book to come along. Back in 2012, an MTG coloring book was created for Penny Arcade Expo by Mike Krahulik, the illustrator of the convention's namesake web comic. The pages of this predecessor are still available on the Penny Arcade website, and they depict eight different planeswalkers drawn in the style of the comedic gaming comic strip.

This new book is unrelated to Penny Arcade, in fact, it's not currently known who illustrated it. The author is simply listed as "Official Magic: The Gathering Licensed". It features 80 pages, rather than eight, and it's available to pre-order from a variety of different sites. On Amazon.com, it's currently selling for $14.39, while on Amazon.co.uk, you can grab it for £15.63.

When you're not playing card games, how do you like to express yourself creatively? Pull up a digital chair and unwind over on the Wargamer Discord server.

Once this coloring book comes out, there are still plenty more MTG products on their way this year. Check out our MTG release schedule to see what's coming.