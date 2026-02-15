The MTG Companion app is getting some major changes in 2026

For better or worse, draft nights at your local game store would be incomplete without the Magic: the Gathering Companion app. Its ability to quickly sort players into tournament brackets, and then seamlessly track their scores, is incredibly convenient, even though it sometimes faces some stability issues. Well this year, Wizards of the Coast has announced that they will be turning their focus to the tournament organizing app and updating it with new features, including the implementation of player profiles.

In a statement released on the Magic: the Gathering website on the 11th February, Blake Rasmussen, the game's Senior Communications Manager, announced that changes are coming to the Companion app.

The first of these changes will be the new profile system.

Rasmussen describes the features of the profile system like so: "you'll be able to view your event history, your favorite stores, and get important updates with a personalized inbox."

Notably, your profile will be private, and all of the information contained within will only be accessible to you. The app isn't being turned into an MTG themed social media site.

While no specific other updates were provided, Rasmussen did state that it's the team's intention to continue adding new features to the app throughout this year.

He wrote, "And this is just the first step in updates to Companion coming this year! The team is working tirelessly behind the scenes to make Companion an even more useful tool for your Magic play."

What new features would you like to see implemented into the Companion app? Magic themed mini games? A decklist logging feature? Lo-Fi beats to trade cards to? Give us your best suggestions on the Wargamer Discord.

The companion app updates aren't the only new content coming to the game in 2026, check out the release schedule for the year to stay in the loop on what's ahead.