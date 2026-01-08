MTG card that plays perfectly with fiendish scarecrow legend rises in price by 575%

The MTG card Crumbling Ashes has risen in price in the past month, going from just $5 around the beginning of December to $33.75 right now - a pretty substantial 575% spike.

This card, only printed in the MTG set Eventide, is a neat black enchantment that turns -1/-1 counters into removal, allowing you to kill a creature with one of these counters at the beginning of each of your turns.

We don't have to look far to figure out why this card is spiking. The recently revealed Lorwyn Eclipsed precon deck Blight Curse is to blame.

Indeed, the card began to rise in value in late December, when the Commander precons were first teased, eventually coming to rest at around the $20 mark on January 1. But when the full decklist was revealed on January 6, and Crumbling Ashes was revealed not to be reprinted, it immediately shot up by another $12.

Crumbling Ashes would be a powerful source of repeatable removal in any -1/-1 counters deck, but it looks particularly good alongside the new Jund deck's alternate commander. The Reaper, King No More wants you to be killing creatures with counters on them as often as possible, since then you get to steal them. It's essentially Necroskitter in the commander zone and forms a really strong combo alongside the spiking card.

This is far from the only -1/-1 counters card we've seen rising over the past month. While some like The Scorpion God received a reprint and are now falling in value, others like Spitting Dilophosaurus have continued to rise. And then there's a card like Nest of Scarabs, which only started to spike after the precon was revealed.

Check out the MTG release schedule for more information about what's coming out in 2026.