Doctor Who MTG card that buffs a top Marvel commander spikes 900%

The Magic: The Gathering artifact card Cyberman Patrol has shot up in price ever since the Marvel set came out. This card, from the Doctor Who UB release, was priced at $5.60 when the last set dropped in June, but it has now shot all the way to $24.15, rising particularly fast in the past week.

This would be worth writing about on its own, but the foil copies, which were only available in collector boosters and not in the Doctor Who villains precon, have seen an even more noteworthy spike - they've gone from $8.90 when Marvel released to a staggering $89!

From its low cost and base stats to that old-Who Cyberman appearance that makes these monsters look like a certain Clacton politician, Cyberman Patrol is quite easy to underestimate. But Afflict 3 is actually a damn powerful ability; this card makes it incredibly painful to block any of your artifact creatures. Your opponent could have your whole board blocked and still die to its life-sapping effect.

That means Cyberman Patrol is an ideal inclusion in any deck that creates hordes of artifact tokens, which in turn means it has great synergy with one of the most popular commanders in the Marvel Super Heroes set, Ultron Artificial Malevolence. It's a hard world out there, and these homicidal robots have got to stick together!

The synergy with Ultron, who can copy every artifact card you cast as a 2/2 robot, appears to be the main reason this price spike has occurred, that combined with the low availability of foil Doctor Who cards. However, it's also worth mentioning that there are a lot of good artifact commanders in the new Marvel MTG set. The card also works well with other versions of Ultron, and with the mono black Doctor Doom that makes Doom bots.

For more Magic price spikes and news, check out the Wargamer Discord. And don't forget to check out the new MTG release schedule.