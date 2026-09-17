MTG's first Reality Fracture commander deck gives Magic's unluckiest character a second chance

Dack Fayden, greatest thief in the multiverse, the planeswalker protagonist of the Magic the Gathering comics series, is one of the unluckiest characters in the franchise. Lots of characters have died, but poor Fayden was killed in the trailer for War of the Spark, and his death in the tie-in novel was described second-hand. But in the Echoverse he's alive and well - and his newly revealed Multiverse Reforged commander deck looks like a lot of fun.

Admittedly, this version of Fayden isn't a planeswalker. Dack Fayden, Helping Hand, is a 4/6 legendary human advisor who costs two white and four generic mana. And he just wants to help! When Fayden enters, you reveal cards from the top of your library until you've revealed one creature for each opponent, put them all into play, goad them for the rest of the game, and then give each one to a different opponent.

Dack Fayden is an auto-include for the admittedly small pool of players running Zedruu the Greathearted. This Jeskai commander donates creatures to opponents, letting you draw more cards and gain more life each turn, the more of your creatures they control. Fayden will play perfectly into that deck's strategy of giving your opponent cards with downside for profit..

As the creatures Fayden summons enter under your control before they pass to an opponent, you can also harvest the advantage of their ETB effects. The safe way to do that is to go with creatures with good ETBs and bad stat lines - a Witch Enchanter destroys an opponent's Sol Ring when it enters, and then it's just a vanilla 2/2 when your opponent gets it.

Or you could run good creatures, and treat Fayden's donation as a loan arrangement. As Fayden goads them, you're safe from their attacks until you only have one opponent left in play - at which point you can use Oblivion Ring effects to temporarily exile them, then let them re-enter the battlefield under your control. If you use an actual O-ring you'll need a way to sacrifice it, but Crack in Time, Battle at the Helvault, and Morningtide's Light are all temporary exile effects that don't stick around forever. And if you're also running blue, then Coveted Falcon, Venser the Sojourner, and Become Anonymous all have ways to reclaim cards that you own but don't control.

Powerful? Doesn't seem like it, but quite entertainingly silly! Which cards from Multiverse Reforged and the main Reality Fracture MTG set are you most keen to build around? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!