One of the two new MTG Lorwyn Commander decks is currently $12 off on Amazon.

Good news for fans of elementals, the MTG Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander deck Dance of the Elements is currently 24% off on Amazon in the US. It's currently available for $37.88 (£27.86), a 12 dollar discount compared to its recommended retail price of $49.95 (£36.67).

In our financial breakdown of the two Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander decks, we identified that Dance of the Elements, at that time, had a reprint value of $129.61. While that value has since dipped, as the deck has hit the market and the cards inside have become more widely available, the reprints inside are still worth just under $60.

You can view the full decklist on the official Wizards of the Coast website. As you might expect from the name "Dance of the Elements" is a deck focused on summoning elementals. Many of these elementals have powerful enter the battlefield effects, and they can be cheated into play early, and duplicated, using the commander Ashling, the Limitless.

The deck is five colored but, like many precons, its mana base is far from optimized. There's a good balance of all five colors, but lots of its lands enter play tapped, slowing your gameplay down. The deck does feature an interesting new land, though, in the form of Abundant Countryside. This magical meadow can create changeling tokens and generate mana of any color so long as that mana is used to cast a creature spell.

You can pick the deck up from Amazon here. Unfortunately, the discount is only available on Amazon.com and not on Amazon.co.uk.

