MTG card that goes card-draw crazy in Final Fantasy deck doubles in price

The Doctor Who Magic: The Gathering card Danny Pink is currently in the middle of a price spike. This blue creature card went for $4.70 on May 21, but now copies are selling for $9.80, a rise of 109%. The extended art version of the card has seen an even more dramatic rise - from $7 to $18. That's because it was only available in booster packs rather than the Paradox Power precon.

We just saw a Doctor Who card get boosted in value thanks to the Final Fantasy MTG set, and now it's happened again! This card works really well in a counter-based deck, letting each creature draw you a card the first time you put counters on them.

It's absurdly strong in the Bant deck Counter Blitz led by Tidus, Yuna's Guardian. This MTG commander not only lets you move counters around, it also has you proliferate, which - if you've already spread some counters around - could easily see you drawing seven or eight cards a turn.

And fortunately the deck is stuffed with good ways to get counters onto your creatures, from Sphere Grid to Tromell, Seymour's Butler.

While green and white are the traditional colors for +1/+1 counter strategies, they're more unusual in blue. This could be a reason why the Danny Pink card hasn't seen more play before now, because here it has the potential to be the best card draw engine in your entire deck.

Tidus is one of the most popular decks in MTG Final Fantasy - it helps that he's one of the Commander precons for the set - with 2,042 decks saved on EDHREC. So while only 37% of players are running Danny Pink in the deck, that's still more than 700 copies pulled out of circulation. And of course, only a tiny fraction of players log their decks on the website.

With this ridiculously hyped-up set only just arriving in players hands, it's likely we haven't seen the last Final Fantasy-related price spike. Let us know on our Discord if you spot one we've missed. You should also check out our guides to the very best MTG Arena decks and the MTG release schedule.