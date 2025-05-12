MTG card spikes as it returns to Standard for the first time in 20 years

The MTG card Dark Confidant is quickly rising in price. The oldest variant of the card from Ravnica, City of Guilds has gone from $9 to $15 in just two days, but many of the different versions that have been printed over the years have also seen slight upticks.

According to MTG Goldfish, the Judge Promo copies have gone from $65 to $70, while more recent printings like Foundations or Ravnica Remastered are each up a couple of dollars.

There have only been small movements so far, but we can confidently (or should that be confidant-ly?) expect to see this card jump up even further over the week, for one very simple reason: Dark Confidant is about to re-enter Standard.

Revealed during the Pax East panel on Saturday, Dark Confidant is getting a reprint in the upcoming MTG Final Fantasy set, due to release on June 13, 2025. This new version reskins the card as an Ascian from Final Fantasy XIV – which means the typeline calling it a 'human wizard' is definitely wrong, but ah well.

This will be the first time the card has been available in the Standard format for close to 20 years. Until this point, it's only ever been reprinted in supplemental MTG sets, so this is a pretty momentous occasion. Regardless of how playable it is, I'm expecting plenty of fans to be clamoring for this card – especially the nifty extended art variant below.

An exceptional card draw spell for black, Dark Confidant makes you place the top card of your library into your hand at the beginning of your upkeep and lose life equal to its mana value. It's the epitome of risk-reward. You might hit an extra land and get a free card, or you might hit an Emrakul and straight up die.

Dark Confidant, or 'Bob' as it's often called by the Magic community, was once considered among the best MTG cards of all time. It has seen play in every MTG format it's been legal for, from Modern to Legacy. But it hasn't been prevalent in either for a good long while. So the question is, will Bob see play in Standard? I'd wager the answer is no.

Blame power creep, or the aggressive nature of the best MTG Arena decks right now, but it seems unlikely to me that many decks can cope with a two-drop on their own side of the field that continuously blats them in the face for large chunks of damage. Dark Confidant, sad to say, seems more like a liability than an asset. Still the hype, if only for reasons of nostalgia, is real.

What Final Fantasy cards are you excited to pick up? Will you be braving the new price points or just sticking with singles?