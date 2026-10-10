MTG Marvel's new Darkhold card is like an evil One Ring

Wizards of the Coast revealed its next MTG Marvel product at New York Comic Con, and the new superhero set has some suitably dastardly cards. Case in point: The Darkhold. This legendary artifact is like The One Ring, only edgier.

More specifically, it's a three-mana black card you can tap to add a 'sin counter'. You then draw a card for each sin counter on The Darkhold, and you lose one life for each card in your hand.

Card draw alone feels great, even at such a deadly price. Things get better if you can spend 6BB, though. Tap The Darkhold, and each player's life total becomes equal to the lowest life total among all players. This can only be done as a Sorcery, but still. If you've been hurting yourself dabbling with the Darkhold a lot you could drag your opponents down to your own level, then swing for the kill.

The Darkhold feels riskier than The One Ring, but the rewards might be more explosive. Still, for lovers of consistency, The One Ring's slow, steady influx of cards remains more appealing. It also offers ETB protection that makes it hard to rival, not to mention a colorless casting cost. The Darkhold probably isn't quite the meta-breaker its Middle-earth counter part is, but it's still pretty fun for fans of mono-black - especially in EDH.

The Darkhold shares its name with this all-new Marvel set, Darkhold Destiny. It focuses more on the supernatural side of the Marvel universe than its predecessor. It's also the first time Wizards is using a Universes Beyond product to tell an original story.

Darkhold Destiny releases on April 9, 2027. If you want more MTG news before then, you can check out our full MTG release schedule and MTG sets guides - or catch up with our daily news stories in the Wargamer Discord.