MTG's four new Marvel - Darkhold Destiny Commander decks have been revealed

In 2027, Magic: the Gathering and Marvel will be crossing over once again for Darkhold Destiny. This set will tell a new original story featuring the Asgardian Death Goddess Hela, the magical mutant Ilyana Rasputin, and, of course, the sinister Darkhold tome. Just like the previous Marvel crossover, it will also release alongside four Commander decks. Card lists haven't been revealed, so we can't delve fully into their eldritch secrets just yet, but we can still analyze what we know so far.

The four Commander decks releasing with Darkhold Destiny are: Lords of Hel, Midnight Sons, Gods of Asgard, and Strange Academy. They're currently queued up on the MTG Release Schedule for an April 9th launch.

By analyzing product descriptions, we can see that Lords of Hel is a black/red token sacrifice deck. A version of Hela will be in the Command Zone, but not the already revealed Hela, Mistress of Darkness card, since that's monoblack and will be appearing in the main set.

Then there's Midnight Sons, a white/black deck commanded by the bloodsucking vampire hunter Blade. Blade must have put his dispute with the rest of vampirekind behind him, since Midnight Sons is a vampire typal deck with a theme of gaining life and then spending it to activate powerful effects. If we're lucky, or perhaps unlucky, this deck may give us a second printing of Morbius.

Next up is the red, white, and green Gods of Asgard deck commanded by the Aesir Avenger Thor. This deck marries two themes together, high power mattering and equipment. Its blurb encourages players to "build up forces of power 4 or more; hold the greatest power at the table to become truly godlike". Fortunately, these two themes are highly synergistic, since by kitting your creatures out with plenty of equipment, you'll be able to pump up their power.

Finally, Strange Academy is a white, blue, and black blink deck. If you're unfamiliar, a blink or "flicker" deck is one that focuses on repeatedly bringing creatures into and out of play in order to repeat their powerful enter the battlefield effects. Thematically, all of this warping into and out of play represents the portal magic utilized by the deck's commander, Doctor Strange.

Do you feel drawn in by the dark magic of any of these decks? Let us know if you're hyped, or just hoping to return to universes within Magic, over in the Wargamer Discord.