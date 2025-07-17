This Edge of Eternities MTG combo can beat your opponent twice in one turn

I always love it when a new Magic: The Gathering release serves up a combo that only uses cards from the upcoming set. This brilliant bit of synergy relies on two Edge of Eternities spells and with it, you can deck your opponent and blast them for 100 damage, all at the same time.

Practically, this isn't any better than just hitting your adversary for 20, but here at Wargamer we award points for style.

If you've been paying close attention to the spoiler season for this MTG set, then that '100 damage' may have already tipped you off to the identity of one of these cards. Indeed, it's Dawnsire, Sunstar Dreadnought, the ridiculous spacecraft that can dish out 100 damage to a creature at a time.

So, given that we don't have cards like Stuffy Doll in Edge of Eternities, or even in Standard right now, how do you turn that creature damage into a win?

The key piece is a newly spoiled card, Requiem Monolith. This artifact lets you temporarily give a creature an ability. That ability is: when it takes damage, its owner draws that many cards and loses that much life.

You're supposed to use this effect on your own creatures to make them painful to block, and to repeatedly draw cards. Or when you're close to winning, you can use it on your opponent to make their blockers worthless.

But in this scenario, where you've first stationed a Dawnsire, you target a creature with Requiem Monolith, zap it for 100 damage, and your opponent must then draw 100 cards and take 100 damage. If they're still standing when the dust settles, then something strange is going on.

Of course, to actually pull this off you need everything to go right. You have to cast 8-mana's worth of spells, and more importantly, make the effort to get 10 or more charge counters on your spaceship. This is some premium jank, is what I'm saying, but if by some infinitesimal chance I get the chance to try this out in draft, you know I'm going to go for it.

Edge of Eternities is finally starting to draw me in with some of the recent spoilers. Did you see that guy that brings everything back as a skeleton? Love me some skeletons.

