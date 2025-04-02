MTG’s surprise Deadpool Secret Lair is still in stock and packed with good cards

Wizards of the Coast dropped a blinder of an April Fools surprise yesterday: a brand new Marvel Secret Lair featuring the fourth wall breaking superhero Deadpool. This selection of Universes Beyond MTG cards went on sale the same day as it was announced on April 1, 2025. Most shockingly of all, not only is this drop full of really cool cards, it’s actually still in stock, 18 hours later.

Like the previous Marvel Secret Lairs, the Deadpool drop has one new card featuring the superhero character, and an array of reprints that could slot into its hypothetical MTG commander deck. The Deadpool card – Deadpool, Trading Card – has a very weird effect: when it enters the battlefield, it swaps text boxes with another creature. You get it? Do you get it? It’s literally a trading card.

This is very fun – a ‘card stealing’ effect that doesn’t actually take anyone’s card. If you swap effects with a creature on your opponent’s side of the field, they’re left with a rubbish card that loses them life every turn. They can make the choice to sacrifice it for three mana, but then everyone else draws a card.

As the world’s jankiest brewers online have pointed out, you can also build a giant mutate stack, clone its effect with Deadpool, then find a way to bounce it back to hand and replay all the mutate creatures onto Deadpool (who is a mutant, not a human) for double the triggers. Which seems like a disastrous idea, just begging to get blown out by a single removal spell, but hey, it is fittingly ludicrous – a flavor win, even if you’ll actually definitely lose.

The other cards in the Deadpool Secret Lair drop are pretty darn solid, as was the case for the last Marvel collection. There’s Blasphemous Act and Vandalblast, not expensive but useful red removal staples. The real value is in the black cards though. Saw in Half is a $6 card, while Deadly Rollick sells for $30

These are all just removal spells, but solid ones at that, and we can’t fault the art. Vandalblast depicts Deadpool torching a Black Lotus, and Blasphemous Act shows him destroying the world with Thanos’ gauntlet.

Yeah okay, we’re sold. The cards are available on the Secret Lair website for $49.99 /£39.99 or 39.99$ / £49.99 for foils. It seems Wizards has learned its lesson after the last Marvel drop dried up in an hour. While the storefront helpfully restricts you to three copies to reduce scalping, Wizards must nonetheless have made loads, as they’re still available a day after launch. The non-foil copies are low in stock in the UK and sold out in the US though, while the foil copies are also running out in America. Act quickly if you want to grab a copy!

