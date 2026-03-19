I can't decide if the new Deadpool Secret Lair is the best or worst thing MTG's ever done

One Deadpool Secret Lair just wasn't enough, as - almost exactly a year later - Magic: The Gathering is releasing another. I Fixed It (You're Welcome) features a bunch of MTG cards which the fourth wall-breaking superhero has graffitied, turning them into other, similar cards that are slight upgrades. And I can't decide whether I love it or hate it.

The unusual Secret Lair treatment makes these look like official card alters or proxies, the original artwork doodled over to create a different card entirely. Worn Powerstone has become Sol Ring, Costly Plunder is Deadly Dispute, Swiftfoot Boots is Lightning Greaves, Tormenting Voice is now Thrill of Possibility, and Lightning Strike becomes Lightning Bolt. Oh and and Island is now a Mountain, though that one's obviously a massive downgrade.

As some fans have pointed out, having recognisable artwork attached to the wrong cards could cause confusion at the table, making these work poorly as game pieces. But I don't think that's actually going to be a big deal - the art has been altered enough that it's pretty clear you're not looking at ordinary versions of the cards. At any rate, it's a lot better than some of the totally unreadable Lair cards we've had in the past.

A more pressing issue is that the card selection is - to use a technical term - ass. There's about $5 worth of cards here on the secondary market, one of the least valuable lairs in months. I will say though, everyone's going to run that island/mountain as the reserved list card Volcanic Island, so perhaps this is secretly the best value lair ever?

The thing is, while it's objectively bad, and I'm no great fan of Marvel in my Magic, this SL still made me smile. It has an undeniable silliness which I find charming, from the goofy artwork to the felt pen text. I particularly like that Deadpool tries to claim credit for one of the illustrations, rebranding an artist Mark (dead)Poole. (He's not, by the way, otherwise that could be considered in poor taste).

We don't actually know when this Secret Lair will drop, since its existence was revealed by content creator Taalia Vess on Instagram. I'm guessing that despite the card selection being less than good, it'll still sell out pretty quick. And that fiery Sol Ring is going to do stonks!

What do you think of this Deadpool drop, is it a disaster or a delight? Let me know your decision over on our Discord.