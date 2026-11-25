This new MTG price spike is more interesting than most. Death Is Irrelevant has risen from $5.50 to $17.50 since Star Trek's launch, a significant bump of 219%. It's risen for one simple reason: Commander players are loving those Borg-y Borg, with the Borg Queen being the most popular of the four precon face commanders by far. The intriguing part though, is that - at least in my opinion - Death Is Irrelevant has no business being in a 'We Are The Borg' deck.

Don't get me wrong, it's a fantastic card. I defied the set review guides that had this ranked low and absolutely cleaned up with it in Draft, even getting to steal a Benedict Cumberbatch Sheoldred in one particularly memorable match. If Death Is Irrelevant is in play, you're laughing, stealing the best creature each turn while your entire army becomes unkillable.

But it is an eight mana enchantment which is only really worth the mana if it sticks around for multiple turn cycles. We Are The Borg already struggles with card costs, laboring under a seven mana commander. Your top end is sorted - a large part of it is the queen herself. What the deck really needs is more early game presence and interaction.

It doesn't need a massive enchantment card like this. It has no way of cheating it into play, and since lots of its ramp cards only work with artifacts, a lot of the time it won't be able to cast it. There's a very real risk of this rotting in your hand till you're beaten.

But, just like the Borg Cube price spike I covered earlier in the week, what Death Is Irrelevant has going for it is it leans into the fantasy players want to fulfill - of being an unstoppable Borg menace.

Also, it assimilates, I'm seeing that a lot of people really want more of the assimilate mechanic, a super thematic form of card theft, far more than generic artifact synergies. Which could also help explain why both this and Borg Cube have spiked hard in price despite not necessarily being the most optimal inclusions.

I wouldn't expect Borg players to be so easily led by their emotions, though that said I would be right there with you throwing these cards into the list if I was building these decks (and if they hadn't both gotten much pricier). Who cares about what's strongest? What's fun is much more important.

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