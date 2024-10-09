Get all four MTG Doctor Who commander decks $58 cheaper in Prime Day sale

My fellow Magic: The Gathering loving Whovians, here’s a deal worth your, er, time: the bundle pack of all four MTG Doctor Who Commander decks has an unprecedented 31% knocked off the price for Amazon’s Prime Day celebrations – that’s 58 bucks, taking the cost from $187 down to $129 (around $32 per deck).

They might not be among the best MTG commanders ever printed, but the Doctor Who decks are still among the more collectible Universes Beyond crossover products, in our opinion, chock full of vivid artworks and memorable references from the biggest British sci-fi TV show of all time – essential if MTG and Who are in your “top five nerd-doms” list.

Sadly, this deal is only for folks in the USA (sorry, Brits) – and you’ll need to be quick to bag your bundle, as the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days end at 11.59pm on Wednesday, October 9. Remember, you’ll need to be a Prime member to get the discount – if you’re not already, you can get a free trial easy as pulling a TARDIS lever:

In case you haven’t been eyeing them over your multicolored scarf for months, here’s a rundown of the four decks included and which MTG color combos they’re running.

The four MTG Doctor Who decks are:

Deck Colors Commander Masters of Evil Blue, Black, Red Davros, Dalek Creator Timey Wimey Blue, Red, White The Tenth Doctor Blast from The Past Green, White, Blue The Fourth Doctor Paradox Power Green, Blue, Red The Thirteenth Doctor

As standard for these pre-built products, each of the four MTG Doctor Who decks also bundles in ten tokens, a life tracker, a cardboard deck box, and – more excitingly – a collector booster sample pack containing two alt art cards from the set, one of which must be rare or mythic rare on the MTG card rarity scale.

