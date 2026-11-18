Wizards of the Coast has a Dune crossover coming. Secret Lair social accounts shared a teaser featuring a worm-summoning thumper, which revealed that the My Arrakis, My Superdrop release would go up on sale November 30, 2026

This comes one week after a rumored leak which revealed three sets of cards from a supposed Dune drop, including one that had all-original cards. While WotC hasn't shared any card images yet, so we can't be 100% sure that those leaks were real, I would say I'm 99% certain. After all, the leaker knew a Dune lair was coming and had the correct name. It seems unlikely they'd have faked all the art and card designs.

The thumper is set and Shai-Hulud is on the move. My Arrakis, My Superdrop goes on sale November 30. #DuneMovie - Secret Lair (@mtgsecretlair.com)2026-11-17T17:00:00.800Z

If this is correct, that means there'll be three SLs in this Superdrop, at least. One is themed around sandworms, with a new gigantic worm card and reprints of Quicksilver Amulet and Weathered Wayfarer. Another features artifacts, spice, and treasure - with a big reprint in Revel in Riches. And the third has eight new cards, featuring original designs for characters like Paul Atreides, Jessica, and Baron Harkonnen.

Of these, Mohiam seems particularly flavorful and interesting. She can manipulate the top cards of opponents' libraries, then steal them to cast later. Like the Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother's character, she's shaping the prophecy.

There are a lot of details we don't know about these drops, and hopefully we won't have to wait long for WotC to spill the beans. We don't know the prices, or if there are additional lairs to the three suggested. The leak suggests the second lair is available in Halo foil, but we don't know if the rest will be.

Wizards often but not always times its crossovers around big releases related to the franchises it's adapting. In this case, the My Arrakis, My Superdrop drop is coming just a few weeks before Dune: Part Three releases on December 18.

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