MTG Duskmourn’s commanders want you to cheat out cards and hurt people

At the Duskmourn debut on August 31, we got to see all four face commanders of this upcoming horror set’s EDH decks. Zimone, Winter, Valvagoth, and Aminatou lead this diverse set of Magic: The Gathering precons, with strategies ranging from group-slug to graveyards.

Starting with the most conventional of these new MTG commanders: Winter, Cynical Opportunist leads the golgari graveyard deck, Death Toll. This legendary creature wants you to be dumping lots of different card types into the bin. If you have four card types represented in the ‘yard you can exile them to bring one back at the end of your turn.

You’ll probably want enchantment creatures and artifact lands in Winter’s deck, as well as some really big cards you can suddenly reanimate to terrify your foes.

Speaking of which, the next Commander precon deck from Duskmourn is Jump Scare! This one’s led by Zimone, Mystery Unraveler, who’s the sort of card that makes me groan and reach for my binoculars when I see it on the other side of the table.

It’s super wordy, is what I’m saying – but not actually horribly complex. Zimone lets you manifest dread when you play your first land for turn, and turn a facedown card face up when you play your second. Manifest dread, that’s a new mechanic in Duskmourn, but it’s basically just Manifest only you get a bit more choice about what card you get to play face down.

This precon seems likely to be a classic landfall deck mixed in with a bunch of facedown cards.

Now we come to this MTG set’s big bad, Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls, who leads the deck Endless Punishment. This creature wants you to make your opponents lose life on their turns, growing bigger and drawing you cards whenever they do.

You can check out Mogis, God of Slaughter on EDHREC for a bunch of cards that are ideal in this deck. Rakdos has so many good ways to inflict pain!

Finally, we come to my favorite of these four commanders – at least going by first impressions. Aminatou, Veil Piecer leads the deck Miracle Worker, which is all about the Miracle mechanic. In this deck, you’ll want to play expensive enchantments, manipulating the top card of your library to cheat them out for cheap.

We’re going to have a good time plonking down disgustingly strong cards like Kiora bests the Sea God and Omniscience with Aminatou’s help.

