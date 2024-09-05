MTG Duskmourn has unstoppable slashers and killer coasters

The latest wave of MTG Duskmourn spoilers has included some out-there designs and wicked flavor, from horror movie killers who always come back for more, to enchanted grimoires that will make or break your game. We thought we’d take the opportunity to take a look at three recently spoiled cards that caught our attention.

For starters, we have Unstoppable Slasher, a black creature that really sells the concept of a slasher villain. After it hits you, this creature makes you lose half your life, so you’re going to have to block it whenever you can, throwing your poor creatures in front of it. Plus, it has deathtouch, equally capable of chainsawing through a rebellious teenager as an Emrakul.

Just like Jason, Freddy, the Xenomorph, or any number of horror movie killers – just when you think it’s over, the bad guy shows up again ready for revenge. MTG Duskmourn’s Slasher follows suit, immediately coming back with two stun counters whenever it’s killed while on the rampage.

Next up, we have the legendary artifact Marina Vendrell’s Grimoire. In the plot, this book fills the characters exploring Duskmourn in on the plane’s backstory, and to represent the gaining of knowledge, this card draws you five cards.

But a little knowledge can be a dangerous thing; this card’s other effect is a mixed blessing. You discard cards when you lose life and you draw cards when you gain it. You don’t lose the game when you run out of life, but if you ever run out of cards, you lose instantly. As some commenters have suggested, this is almost like replacing your health bar with a sanity meter, and it’s a fitting effect to represent a powerful but perhaps deadly tome.

Finally, we have a deadly Rollercoaster, The Rollercrusher Ride. This legendary enchantment is a damage doubler and board wipe in one. However, it takes a little work: the extra noncombat damage part only comes online when you’re able to activate delirium.

This one’s effect is less of a flavorful ‘top-down’ design than the other two, but the concept and art is so delightful that I thought we’d throw it in there anyway. Just look at those shadow giants – so spooky!

For more Duskmourn spoilers, check out this Beetlejuice reference that’s literally a bug. And don’t miss our helpful guides to the MTG release schedule and all available MTG Arena codes.