MTG card spikes in price by 400% thanks to powerful Commander reprint

The MTG card Edgar, Charmed Groom has been slowly but steadily rising in price over the last couple of months. The showcase treatment is still the most affordable version, but while in late January a copy would only have cost you $1.40, now it’s all the way up to $7.23, a sizable 416% increase. Meanwhile, if you want to pick up a regular version of the card, you’ll be paying – not the $2.80 it was previously priced at, but a less palatable $9.40.

Released not too long ago in the MTG set Crimson Vow, Edgar Charmed Groom is an interesting vampire creature who is very hard to kill. When he gets staked, he gets to have a nap in his coffin, turning into an artifact that pops out 1/1 vampire tokens (not sure how they all fit in that thing) for three turns, then transforming back into his creature form.

That creature is not too impressive by himself, but he does buff all your other vampires, making Edgar Charmed Groom a very good option for tribal decks.

And it’s not hard to guess why vampire tribal would be seeing a resurgence in the last couple of months – just take a look at the MTG release schedule. On January 24, roughly when Edgar Charmed Groom began to creep up in value, the compilation set Innistrad Remastered was released.

The biggest chase card of that set? Why, it’s Edgar Markov! One of the best MTG commanders ever released, the original Edgar Markov may not feature on any cEDH tier lists, but it can absolutely stomp a regular EDH table. Its Eminence ability lets you build your board before it’s even been cast, meaning things get out of control very quickly.

Until Innistrad Remastered, Edgar Markov was very hard to get hold of. It had never had a reprint, and was so desirable that copies cost anywhere from $90-100. The new versions of the card in the remastered set are still expensive, but nowhere near that level.

Crucially, plenty of lucky players will also have found Innistrad’s vampire forefather while cracking boosters. That naturally means a huge surge in people looking to build Edgar Markov decks. And Edgar, Charmed Groom is a great fit – providing both tokens and power, like a less mighty but more durable version of the original.

To keep up with all our Magic price spike stories, you can follow us on Google News – or check out this list of the most expensive MTG cards that have ever been sold. You might also like our guides to the best MTG Arena decks and all MTG Arena codes that still work.