MTG Alchemy's new Build-A-Planeswalker card shows the dying format at its best

MTG Arena's Alchemy format may be in its death throes, but with a last strangled gasp it just disgorged one of its wildest designs yet, and I'm tempted to give the online-only game mode another go, just to see this card in action.

That card is Enter the Eternities, a Simic sorcery spell that, for two mana, turns any creature into a randomized planeswalker. Essentially, you're awakening the spark in a creature, turning them into your very own procedurally generated MTG planeswalker card. You're not limited to legendary creatures either. You could have a Colossal Dreadmaw planeswalker, or an Ornithopter, though the latter would die instantly, as it comes in with loyalty equal to its power.

This will presumably work like other cards that have you 'draft' random cards from a spellbook. Essentially three random abilities will be chosen from a possible selection and be scrambled together to create a (possibly) fair and balanced planeswalker.

We don't know what those abilities will be just yet, but players are already pointing out that this has the potential to be surprisingly strong. There's no shortage of undercosted creatures that come in with some sort of drawback, after all, and here you only care about them for their statline.

T1: Slumbering Trudge, T2: Enter the Eternities doesn't sound bad, and with The Ancient One you could even trigger a planeswalker ultimate on turn three. We'll have to see how gamebreaking that can be.

That does it, I'm going to count my wildcards and see if I can afford to spend them on this goofy experiment. It helps that this is a mythic - I always seem to have some of the orange-y bronze wildcards to spare.

Alchemy Reality Fracture, the final Alchemy set ever, comes out next week on October 13, 2026. After that, while the Alchemy cards will still exist and be playable in formats like Historic and Brawl, there won't be any new ones getting made.