As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Ancient MTG card spikes 250% thanks to sweet Avatar synergy

This old, forgotten 31-year-old Magic: The Gathering card Equinox is spiking in price thanks to an upcoming Avatar card that cares greatly about lands.

The MTG card Equinox
Matt Bassil Avatar

Published:

Magic: The Gathering 

A very strange, very old Magic: The Gathering card is seeing some unexpected price movements - rising from $1.50 to $5.30 over the past month. That's despite it not seeing play in any format, or deck - not yet, anyway.

The card is Equinox, an aura enchantment from the 1994 MTG set Legends. This bizarre 31-year-old card can enchant a land and it then protects all your other lands. You can tap that enchanted sentinel to counter any spell that would destroy one or more of your lands, making this a decent defence for your mana base.

Unfortunately (well, not really) mass land destruction isn't something you really run into anymore. Wizards doesn't tend to print it, so it's only legal in eternal formats, and playing mass land denial will catapult your deck into bracket 4 in Commander - so if you're going to try it, you'd better hope the rest of your deck is powered up to match.

The MTG card Equinox

But where this card could work well is the upcoming Avatar the Last Airbender set. Players are going to be animating lands all over the place with the new earthbending keyword, which pops +1/+1 counters onto lands and turns them into creatures.

In particular, it could be very strong with the set's most prominent MTG commander so far, Toph the First Metalbender. That's because Toph turns all your artifacts into lands. So any spell that would destroy one of your artifacts can be countered with Equinox.

That's some really nice board wipe and spot removal protection. All you have to do is keep one land untapped and you can keep all your artifacts safe, turn after turn.

The MTG card Toph the First Metalbender

We had a few weeks off from Toph price spikes amidst all the Spider-man and not-Spider-man excitement, but now she's back. This creature has such an unusual combination of mechanics that all kinds of janky pieces are spiking in anticipation - whether or not they actually work properly in the deck.

Are you excited for the Avatar set? Come let us know on the Wargamer Discord. And you might also enjoy our guide to the most expensive MTG cards of all time.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)