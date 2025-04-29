MTG's new Secret Lair Commander deck costs more and is worth less

Wizards of the Coast has released a new batch of Secret Lair products for Magic: The Gathering, and the most notable thing about them are the unbelievable prices.

What really stands out is the new Commander precon deck. Themed around changelings, with ten cards featuring new, Secret Lair-style art, the Secret Lair: Everyone's Invited Commander deck is going to sell for a whopping $200 when it launches on May 12, 2025.

That's a $50 increase over previous Secret Lair precons, and it's hard to see how Wizards justifies the price hike. Certainly, the deck has some good reprints, however. Here are a few of its more expensive cards, and their current price on the secondary market.

Rin & Seri, Inseparable – $27

Coat of Arms – $17

Bitterblossom – $15

Black Market Connections – $13.57

Kindred Dominance – $11

Shapesharer – $7.46

Mutavault – $7

The World Tree – $5

According to price checking website MTG Goldfish, the total card value of the new deck is $224. Which is significantly more than the average precon deck, which tends to have about $140 of value. But it's not great when you compare the bang for your buck, since most normal Commander decks cost $40 – $50.

The deck also performs poorly when you compare it to the other Secret Lair precons, which, remember, were significantly cheaper.

This is not a completely fair test, since the values we're listing here reflect the cards' prices right now, rather than the value they held upon release, but nonetheless it paints a pretty bleak picture.

Deck Name Release Year Price Card Value Value minus Price Everyone's Invited 2025 $200 $224 $24 20 Ways to Win 2024 $150 $255 $105 Raining Cats and Dogs 2024 $150 $239 $89 Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings 2023 $150 $326 $176 From Cute to Brute 2023 $150 $238 $88 Heads I Win, Tails you Lose 2021 $100 $256 $156

Secret Lair products have come under fire recently, as Wizards seems to be raising prices without offering the audience anything substantially different. A recent drop had foils priced $20 higher than normal, for instance.

Alongside the Everyone's Invited deck are a bunch of other Secret Lair collections. As with any superdrop, it's a mixed bag. I think the Bob's Burger one is particularly good – I love a drop that's focused specifically around one MTG commander – but then there's the usual overpriced lands, and lairs lacking value.

We're also not impressed with the $99 Raised Foil version of Everything Is On Fire. I don't care what foil treatment you use, not one of those cards is worth more than $2!

For more Magic: The Gathering news, check out the MTG release schedule to find out about upcoming MTG sets like Edge of Eternities. Or join in the fun on our Discord!