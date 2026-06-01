MTG Fallout card spikes 370% thanks to spicy new treasure commanders

The Magic: The Gathering Fallout card Bottle-Cap Blast has seen a pretty sizable price spike. Since Secrets of Strixhaven came out, this card has increased in value by 370%. It was worth just $1.30 at the end of April, but now this red instant has risen to $6.10 on the secondary market, according to the MTGGoldfish price tracker.

Originally only available in the 'Science!' precon deck lead by Dr Madison Li, Bottle-Cap Blast was in a good position to spike when the right synergies came along. It was only sold in a single (admittedly, very high-selling) product and, unless WotC does another collaboration with Fallout, it's unlikely ever to see a reprint.

At first glance, Bottle-Cap Blast seems like an underwhelming, expensive red removal spell, but it's actually superb in a treasure deck. You can tap artifacts, including artifact tokens, to pay for its mana cost, and after it zaps something, it makes you more treasure tokens for any excess damage.

The best place for this card is alongside one of Magic's mono-red treasure-making commanders, where the restrictive color identity means you don't have so many options of cards to choose between. It sees regular play in Magda, Brazen Outlaw, even up to cEDH levels, where the fact that it taps your treasures isn't a big downside, since Magda's ability sacrifices them without needing to tap them.

The reason Bottle-Cap Blast is spiking now appears to be that we're getting more of these red treasure legends in new and upcoming MTG sets.

For instance, a new Secrets of Strixhaven commander - Mica, Reader of Ruins - is a great fit for Bottle-Cap Blast, as you can sac one of your tapped treasures to duplicate the spell, blast something else, and gain even more monies. The upcoming Smaug card from the Hobbit set also looks like a great place to put this instant, as it's a mono-red MTG commander that turns treasures into damage.

If you want to talk about this card, or share any big price spikes you've spotted recently, let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.