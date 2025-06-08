Grab the MTG Fallout Commander Deck Bundle with its best discount in ages

OK, yes, Magic: The Gathering can be notoriously expensive – blame Wizards of the Coast for setting the prices and all of us for paying them. But, while war never changes, prices do – and as of this weekend, the Fallout Commander Deck Bundle is finally available at a discount from Amazon US!

These decks flew off shelves when the Fallout MTG set came out early last year, and contain a good mix of power plays and gorgeous, lore authentic cards that Fallout fans should absolutely own in their own right. Coming in at 11% off, this juicy Amazon US deal (sadly not available to readers in the UK) allows prospective wasteland warriors to pick up all four Commander decks for $153.14 (£113.18). The bundle includes Hail, Caesar, Scrappy Survivors, Science! and Mutant Menace.

That's a good price, too – not far off the cheapest this bundle has ever been, and $20 below the going rate from the last few months. Going by PriceCharting's average price tracking for the individual decks, buying each of them separately would normally run you just over 170 bucks. For that, you're getting 400 cards, with 154 of the snazzy, unique Universes Beyond Fallout themed cards spread across 'em.

It's not surprising they've held their value. Released as part of Magic: The Gathering's Fallout lineup back in 2024, these products were, back then, the fastest-selling Commander decks of all time (though they have since been eclipsed by MTG's new Final Fantasy set).

That said, these four iconic decks are still nothing to sniff at. Mutant Menace, which has you command hordes of irradiated mutants, stands as one of the best MTG Commander precon decks of 2025. Commanded by the Wise Mothman, this deck builds up powerful creatures and churns through your opponents' decks with powerful mill effects, courtesy of the delightfully flavorsome Radiation mechanic.

The other three decks, while not quite as powerful, still pack a serious punch while honoring the timeless feeling of Fallout's post-apocalyptic hellscape. Scrappy Survivors embodies the ramshackle feeling at the heart of the Fallout experience, allowing you to assemble a team of well-equipped underdogs. The deck's commander, Dogmeat, Ever Loyal, is a very good boy.

Conversely, Hail, Caesar offers a tour de force of Fallout's greatest villains. Between Caesar, Legion's Emperor and Mr. House, President and CEO, you'll be up to your armpits in philosophising megalomaniacs poised to achieve ruthless victory at the cost of some expendable underlings.

Lastly, Science! takes a look at the weirder side of the Fallout universe. Dr. Madison Li leads a deck full of retro-futuristic creations. Energy is the name of the game in Science!, and you'll be building a powerhouse to stay ahead of the competition.

If you're looking for other survivors ready to help you tackle the wasteland, why not check out the Wargamer Discord community? We promise not to take your caps and leave you for dead.