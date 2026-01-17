The power armor from the new MTG Fallout Secret Lair may be the weirdest reprint of all time.

Let me welcome you to the exciting world of overlays in Magic: the Gathering. Sometimes unofficially called "skins", overlays are the official term for those cards with two names, one fake flavor name written across their title bar, and their second actual name written just underneath. The recently announced Fallout Rad Superdrop features one of the strangest uses of an overlay in MTG's history.

Typically, cards are reskinned to allow characters that exist outside of Magic's multiverse to have their likeness slapped onto an iconic Magic: the Gathering game piece. This is how Najeela, the Blade-Blossom cosplayed as Cloud Strife, and also as Spider-Gwen, a few sets down the line.

The T-60 Power Armor in the Fallout Rad Superdrop is the latest example of an overlay. Except, rather than representing a card from one of MTG's worlds, it's an alternative skin for a different suit of power armor from Fallout.

T-45 Power Armor was released in the Science! Commander deck. Now it's back with an updated model number, but the exact same effect. This is either a wry commentary on how the West Tek arms manufacturing company from the Fallout universe is really cheaping out on their upgrades, or it's an attempt to pad out the Secret Lair with low value filler. T-45 Power Armor is worth less than a dollar, and it seems unlikely that this "upgraded version" will budge that price point significantly.

The T-60 power armor isn't the only unusual overlay in this Fallout Superdrop. The Sunset Sarsaparilla Machine is an alternative skin for the card Nuka-Cola Vending Machine. Although given that Nuka-Cola Vending Machine is a $20 (£14.94) card, it's hard to say that a reprint wasn't dearly needed.

