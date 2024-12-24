Duskmourn MTG card sees 200% price spike as new deck rises up

The Magic: The Gathering card Fear of Missing Out has had a 192% price spike over the past couple of weeks. On December 15, the card cost $3.40. Since then, it’s crept up to a far pricier $9.96. Like pretty much all the price fluctuations of the past fortnight, the Modern bans are to blame.

Released this year in the MTG set, Duskmourn, Fear of Missing Out is a powerful two drop creature that lets you discard and draw when you play it. That’s not all though: it also has a delirium ability that triggers when you have four or more distinct card types in your graveyard. When you attack while meeting this criteria, you then get to untap a creature and then gain an extra attack step.

There are a couple of different decks that play FOMO right now. The most popular archetype in Pioneer, Rakdos Midrange, often runs a couple, where they have potential to combo nicely with Unstoppable Slasher, Reflection of Kikki-Jikki, or the deck’s giant demon tokens.

But that strategy has been kicking around for months now. What seems to have caused the recent price rise is the arrival of a new Rakdos deck in Modern: Rakdos Delirium.

As the name suggests, this deck’s strategy is more specifically built around stocking the graveyard with cards of different types: it even runs a copy or two of Tarfire to get the Tribal card type involved.

As well as Fear of Missing Out, Modern Delirium runs cards like Hollow One, Dragon’s Rage Channeler, and Nethergoyf – that last one has spiked a little, too, up to $20 from $14.50. Of course, the reason this deck has been able to take off is that Faithless Looting has been unbanned. This classic spell lets you draw two cards and discard two for just one mana (plus it has flashback) making it one of the absolute greatest ways to stock your graveyard.

Before it was added to the MTG banlist (unjustly punished for Hogaak’s sins) Faithless Looting used to fuel all kinds of decks in Modern – like Hollow One, Young Pyromancer, and Izzet Phoenix. Now it’s back in action, along with several other infamous cards, we’re seeing old archetypes reawaken, and even some new decks join the fun. It’s a very Merry Modern Christmas indeed.

