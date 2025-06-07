Two ultra-rare MTG Final Fantasy golden Chocobos spotted in the wild already

Not one, but two of the most elusive cards in the new Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy set have been found on its very first weekend. As much as it would be a pleasure in any circumstance to open a card depicting one of Final Fantasy's iconic feathered bipeds, these golden Chocobo cards are a cut above the rest.

Only 77 gold Travelling Chocobo cards have been printed, making these cards a rare and much sought-after collector's item. MTG Final Fantasy releases in full on Thursday, June 19, but its prerelease events weekend kicked off on Saturday, June 7.

And, as reported by Reddit user catattackskeyboard, two copies of the card have already surfaced. Golden Chocobo 41 is already on eBay, where the seller, collectors_lounge, has set an ambitious asking price of $200,000 (£147,000), making it one of the most expensive MTG cards ever printed. While this pales in comparison to the $2 million price tag of the famous One Ring card from Magic: The Gathering's Lord of the Rings set, these golden birds are generating a great deal of interest.

Another bird surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). User @PapaJonJ0n offered a jubilant post, congratulating his buddy @xopher314 on pulling "the first serialised Travelling Chocobo in the world." Though Xopher has yet to publicly offer an asking price for the resplendent creature, he is open to enquiries, meaning that the fate of Chocobo number 11 is still very much undecided.

While it may not be one of the best MTG cards of all time, the golden Chocobo are a loving homage to a staple of the Final Fantasy series. These feathered friends have been part of the series since Final Fantasy II back in 1988. Since then, every mainline title has featured these delightful birds. Though the villainous monologue mechanic didn't quite make the cut, the spectacle at the heart of Final Fantasy is alive and well in this hunt for these rare birds.

Are you excited for MTG Final Fantasy? Are you searching for a golden Chocobo of your own?