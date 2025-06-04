Six gamebreaking infinite combos in the MTG Final Fantasy set

The Final Fantasy Magic set is just around the corner, and with so many players hyped for the new cards, poring over them for hours, it only makes sense some have found ways to break them utterly.

Below you'll find seven new combos that can all but guarantee the win if you're able to pull them off. All of them require cards from the new Final Fantasy MTG set. Some work in Modern, others in Commander, and one even functions within a non-upgraded Commander precon. These may not be the most efficient ways to win games of Magic, but they are among the most stylish.

Celes, Rune Knight

One of the first MTG Final Fantasy combos we spotted involved the alternate leader of the Revival Trance deck. Celes, Rune Knight puts +1/+1 counters on creatures when they enter from the graveyard, which makes it great with any Persist creatures in her color combination.

If you have a free sac outlet then a Persist creature with Celes is a recipe for infinite ETBs and infinite death triggers. Phyrexian Altar will give you infinite mana while Altar of Dementia will just mill your opponents to death.

But you can still go infinite with a less powerful sacrifice outlet. If you have the persist creature Murderous Redcap, you can kill it and bring it back with Celes over and over again to deal a loop of infinite damage to your opponents.

Gatta and Luzza

Wizards of the Coast is usually pretty careful about avoiding infinite combos in precons, so we can only assume it missed a trick here. The Counter Blitz deck led by Tidus contains the cards Hardened Scales and Walking Ballista. If you have those out and then cast the new card Gatta and Luzza, you can immediately win the game?

How, well you simply set Walking Ballista's sights on itself. You remove a counter to fire upon your own siege engine, and Gatta and Luzza turns that damage into a new counter instead. Hardened Scales doubles it, so each time you do this, your Ballista gets bigger and bigger. Eventually, you'll be ready to aim it at your opponents.

We can't be too hard on Wizards for not spotting the combo here. After all, Walking Ballista goes infinite with pretty much anything.

Vivi Ornitier

There's a reason Vivi is the second most popular MTG commander in the Final Fantasy set. Not only is he an awesome, adorable character, he also has everything a spellslinger deck needs. We've already shown how you can very easily make infinite mana with Vivi, but here's another way to win the game, using Storm.

This is a four card combo, so it's a little hard to set up. What you need is a Displacer Kitten on the board to blink Vivi, allowing you to reuse his ability. Then you also need a Hero's Blade that'll auto-attach each time he's blinked and keep him at three power.

Finally, you cast Haze of Rage for its buyback cost, buffing Ornitier and letting you activate him for four mana just before he's blinked. You can then rinse and repeat, recasting Haze of Rage as many times as you like.

This will ping everyone to death, give you an infinite storm count, and buff up all your creatures to absurd stat totals, meaning you can swing in for extra style points if you're feeling confident.

Terra, Magical Adept

Commander players shouldn't get all the fun, so here's a combo that'll work in Standard, and only takes two cards: Terra and Yenna, Redtooth Regent.

All you need to do is flip Terra to her Esper Terra side and then activate Yenna to make a non-legendary copy. And now you're already off to the races. Esper Terra's first chapter ability can make a copy of a non-legendary enchantment and put lore counters on it if it's a saga. And thanks to Yenna, your first copy of Esper Terra isn't legendary.

So you can use that ability on Esper Terra itself, and then as you put three lore counters on the saga, you get three more copies of the ability. It's a recipe for exponential Esper Terra growth. You're not locked in, either. You can end the loop with infinite flying 6/6s with haste by just opting not to put any more lore counters on your Esper Terra clones (it says up to three).

Tifa Lockhart

This isn't an infinite combo, but it is a nifty turn-3 kill in Standard, so I had to throw it in here anyway. All you need to do is cast Tifa on turn two, then play a Titanic Growth on turn three and play and crack a Fabled Passage. This'll buff Tifa up to a 20/2, and provided there's no blocker, let you swing in for lethal damage.

In other formats, it's not too difficult to make Tifa way, way bigger. Consider throwing Scapeshift into the mix in EDH to deal thousands and thousands of damage.

Noctis, Prince of Lucis

Here's another one for Commander, and all it needs to function is one of the best MTG cards in the game. If you cast Mox Diamond. Aetherflux Reservoir here works as both a way to keep you alive and your win condition. You'll need to cast Mox Diamond from your graveyard using Noctis' ability.

Normally it would come into play with a finality counter, but if you can't discard a land for Mox Diamond it goes straight to the graveyard instead. You can then recast it again and again, gaining more and more life with Aetherflux Reservoir each time until you're ready to blast everyone.

This is just a handful of the ridiculous things you can do with the new Final Fantasy cards. So if you like content like this, let us know on our Discord, and maybe we'll do a sequel! For now though, stay up to date and informed with our MTG release schedule guide