MTG’s Final Fantasy set sells out instantly, despite inflated prices

While Magic: The Gathering fans are grumbling about the high prices attached to the new Final Fantasy set, Wizards of the Coast probably doesn’t have much reason to heed the complaints. Early preorders went up for sale yesterday, and many items have already sold out.

MTG Final Fantasy preorders launched on Amazon on February 19, 2025, after the Weekly MTG stream which revealed the first Final Fantasy cards from the main set. Fans are able to preorder the whole slate of products, from individual boosters to the four Commander precon decks teased the day before.

Or they would be, had supplies not already run out for much of the line. Collector boosters and booster boxes are sold out, as are the bundles containing all four Commander decks. You can still get most of these precons individually, but the Final Fantasy 7 Cloud deck is long gone. Oh, I just refreshed the page and now the FF14 deck led by Y’shtola has also vanished.

While we don’t know how many copies were available via Amazon, nor when they’ll restock, this is obviously a good sign of how much interest there is in the Final Fantasy Universes Beyond set – especially as some online comments suggest they were all snatched up within minutes.

But something is rotten in the state of Midgard. Magic: The Gathering fans are irate about the prices attached to the Final Fantasy MTG set.

The basic complaint is simple. MTG Final Fantasy products are priced like a high-value premium set ala Modern Horizons or Double Masters. Collector Boosters were up for a staggering $37.99 each (that’s $2.50 per card), while the Commander decks are selling for $70.

But Final Fantasy is not a premium set, or at least, it shouldn’t be. It’s a Standard legal set, the first Universes Beyond product to be playable in (what is ostensibly) the game’s main format. Typically, Standard sets are among the cheapest products in Wizards of the Coast’s catalog, so this sets a worrying new standard. If this is how Wizards is pricing FF, then the other Universes Beyond sets on the MTG release schedule – Spiderman, and the mystery set we believe is Avatar The Last Airbender – are likely to be sold similarly.

To me it seems like Wizards of the Coast could charge whatever it liked for Final Fantasy and the cards would still have sold out. The fervor and hype behind this release seems immense. Mark Rosewater was almost certainly correct when he said that Final Fantasy would be the best-selling Magic set of 2025. It could end up being even bigger than Lord of the Rings.

It’s also going to be heavily scalped. We don’t know how many of the Amazon preorders were grabbed by resellers, but people are already trying to flip their copies, which they won’t actually have for another four months, on eBay for hundreds of dollars above their retail price. All this is bound to have a weird effect on Standard…

