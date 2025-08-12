MTG Avatar The Last Airbender reveals shrines and mysterious bending keyword

Wizards of the Coast just gave us our first proper look at the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender Universes Beyond set, revealing some neat returning MTG mechanics, and answering a key question we all had: what does the bending keyword Wizards has teased actually do?

We already knew that allies would be a key part of this upcoming MTG set, but this latest card batch has shown off a load more of them. And it's not the only old mechanic appearing in this release. For instance (Go-Shintai of Life's Origin players rejoice) it looks like we're getting a new cycle of uncommon shrines.

While only the Southern Air Temple has been revealed so far, it's safe to assume the other nation's temples - which all appear in the show - will also have their own cards. I called this a cycle just now, but that would only give us four colors. Perhaps it's just a partial one, or could there be something spirit world or fire lord related for black?

Unlike shrines from Magic's past, which typically have an effect each turn, growing stronger for each you control, these new enchantments seem to care about entering the battlefield. That doesn't make them any less mighty, however. When it enters, it gives your entire board +1/+1 counters equal to the number of shrines you control, and each time a shrine ETBs, it gives each creature another one. That makes it great whether you draw it late or early.

As well as Shrines, Lessons are also appearing in the set: a subtype of instant and sorcery, only seen in Strixhaven, that can be pulled into play from your sideboard. It's a great fit for this set, since the story of Avatar is all about Aang travelling around learning to master the different elements (as well as a few life lessons along the way). A quick glance at the 2026 MTG release schedule reveals that there'll probably be even more lessons out next year for these to gel with.

From the old mechanics to the new, and ever since the first MTG Avatar the Last Airbender spoilers showed up, we've been intrigued by the appearance of new bending keywords - one for each element.

Now these mechanics are fully revealed, and each one is completely different. Here's a quick rundown of all four.

Airbending is all about bouncing permanents. If a card has airbending, it lets you exile something from the field. Its controller can then replay it for two colorless mana.

Waterbending is reminiscent of Convoke, but for abilities. Each waterbending card looks to do something different, but artifacts and enchantments can be tapped to reduce the cost of activation.

Firebending is a temporary burst of mana. Firebending creatures create red mana equal to their firebending ability when they attack, and it lasts 'til end of combat, fuelling instant speed tricks.

Finally, Earthbending animates lands, turning them into various sized hasty attackers. The best thing about this is you can attack with impunity; if they're killed they simply return to the battlefield tapped. Erm… isn't this ability scary good with mass land destruction?

