Undervalued Final Fantasy MTG card spikes 500% in price as supply runs dry

The Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy card Flash Photography has shot up in price over the past few weeks. One month ago, on February 9, 2026, this card was selling for just $10, but now copies are going for as much as $60.

The reasons for this 500% price rise aren't exactly clear; no synergy or combo has emerged that makes the card way better than it used to be, nor is there a particularly great MTG commander option available in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set.

It seems that this card is spiking simply because it has a strong effect and is super rare, with demand suddenly outstripping supply and then rising higher as interest in the spiking card grew.

Flash Photography is one of the unique cards from Magic's Final Fantasy holiday release of December last year. That means it was only available in the Camp Comrades scene box (in foil) or the Chocobo Bundle (non-foil), which obviously means there aren't many copies available. The stock has slowly been dwindling as more fans realized how good this card is, and it seems like the market supply suddenly started to run out.

How good is Flash Photography? While at first glance this looks like your average four mana clone, pretty interchangeable with any number of blue cards for EDH players who want this effect, it's actually a fair bit better than most.

For starters, the card has flashback, letting you cast it again from your graveyard for a higher cost. While that's rarely what you'd want to be doing in an ideal scenario, flashback can be invaluable when things aren't going to plan. If you're mana-flooded, overcommitted into a board wipe, or just aren't finding your card draw, being able to recast a spell like this can give you a solid plan on a turn where otherwise you'd have nothing.

Secondly, Flash Photography can target any permanent on the field, including lands. You could have two Field of the Deads or copy your opponent's Gaea's Cradle. Any busted card that stays on the field is yours for the taking. While you'll often just use this spell to clone the best creature, having limitless choice is always useful.

Finally, that flash ability that gives the card its name is pretty sweet. If you pick your own permanent, you can play Flash Photography at instant speed, allowing you to catch an opponent out in combat or clone a creature and immediately attack with it.

Though it often plays just like any other clone, Flash Photography has enough flexibility to make it a valuable card, especially given its rarity.

What's pretty darn weird is that in the past few days the Camp Comrades scene box has sold for between $70 and $50 on TCGPlayer. That means some poor sap paid more for a single copy of Flash Photography than others have for Flash Photography and five more decent cards.

