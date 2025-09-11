MTG fans want to replace the game's mascot with a goblin called 'Fleem'

Magic: The Gathering fans have catapulted an unassuming goblin character into stardom, creating memes and fanart, and absolutely drowning the main Magic subreddit in 'Fleemposts'. Many are now joking that Fleem should replace Loot as the cute mascot at the center of the game's story. At least, I think they're joking…

Who is Fleem? Well he's the Through the Omenpaths version of MTG Spider-Man's Green Goblin, an in-universe character created to represent the card on MTG Arena. With no good way to depict the typeline 'Human Goblin Villain' in a single character, Wizards invented Goben, a mad scientist sort and his goblin test subject, Fleem, a gremlin-esque little guy with a goofy grin.

Fleem's ascension began on Tuesday, after a Reddit user wrote a post, declaring "we should absolutely make this guy popular."

Trolling the money men was at the center of their argument, "It would be funny to essentially make a board of directors that would probably all be mature adults talk about Fleem… as they all look at his stupid goofy face on a massive monitor in their meeting room."

If there's one thing Magic fans like, it's cocking a snook at Wizards of the Coast, so before long, an absolute flood of memes hit the subreddit. In particular, many of the memes focus on Fleem's superiority to Loot, that cheeto-colored macguffin of a character that I personally would like to see doused with gasoline.

I feel there's an obvious reason fans prefer Fleem to Loot. The orange furball, cursed though I find him, feels market-tested, designed to be cooed at the way Star Wars' Porgs obviously were. But since Fleem is a card WotC presumably wishes it hadn't needed to make, we can logically suppose he was never meant to be so popular. The forbidden fruit tastes the sweetest - and that's Fleem.

One fan even got a response from the game's head designer. Asking if and when we would see more Fleem, Rosewater replied on his blog, "Success breeds repetition". It's a very 'no promises' type of response, but it's far from a no/never.

Already, some fans seem to be tiring of the sheer density of Fleem-related content. It appears that the Magic community has speed-run the lifecycle of a meme from initial novelty, to mainstream popularity, to corporate approval, to tired and overused, all in the span of about three days.

