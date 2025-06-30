16-year-old MTG card that's perfect for new Final Fantasy commander spikes 400%

The Magic: The Gathering card Flurry of Wings is in the midst of a pretty big price spike. This card was valued at $1.20 when the latest set dropped (and $0.70 before spoilers began, which should give you some clues). Now each one is worth $6. Meanwhile, shiny foil Flurries are even pricier and have risen from $3 to a fairly respectable $13.50. Yes, it's definitely time to go digging through your old boxes to see if you've got a copy.

An instant spell from the 2009 MTG set Alara Reborn, Flurry of Wings has not had a single reprint in 16 years, which means it was primed and ready to blow up when the right synergy came along.

The card is a Bant instant that makes a number of bird tokens equal to the number of attacking creatures. It seems like a great card for EDH, which tends to have more creatures in play. It's super flexible, as you can use it when your own horde swings in, or when another player goes in on the offensive (they don't even have to be sending everything/anything at you.)

However, while I can see this card working pretty well in any blue/white/green tokens deck, it's obviously best with an MTG commander that cares about birds. And while we had some of those before the Final Fantasy release, Choco, Seeker of Paradise is the first with the correct MTG color combination to use the card. We've had Bant bird commanders before in Devryn and Falco Spara, but none of them actually cared about having other feathered friends in the deck.

So it's a no-brainer that Flurry of Wings is spiking now. Choco, Seeker of Paradise is in the top five commanders in the most popular Magic set in history, with over 5,700 decks logged on EDHREC at time of writing.

This commander wants you to play as many birds as possible, since it gets to dig further into your deck for each attacking bird, and pull out all the lands you find in the process. There's even more synergy here, since both Choco and Flurry of Wings care about birds and attackers.

The fact this instant spell creates lots of bird tokens with flying is also nice, since it'll make attacking with them that much easier. True, almost every bird can fly, but the new Chocobo cards - which are a shoe-in for Choco's deck since they share the landfall theme - can not, so having a card that makes multiple fliers at once is really sweet.

Honestly, this feels like a card interaction that the designers were actively considering as they created the Final Fantasy set, unlike a few of these wacky infinite combos that use the new cards.

