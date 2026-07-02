MTG fans spent two years crafting a gigantic Game of Thrones UB set

Magic: The Gathering fans have spent over two years putting together their own Universes Beyond MTG set for A Song of Ice and Fire (or Game of Thrones if there's still any TV fans left after that final season) and they've just released the whole thing - a whopping total of 357 cards - for everyone to see. A Google Drive link containing the card files was shared on the r/custommagic subreddit by user dinneratanihop on Sunday.

Perusing this unofficial Universes Beyond release, there's definitely some interesting stuff here. While I haven't quite had time to go through and examine every single card in detail, the set seems well worth getting distracted by. I think we can all agree George RR Martin's universe is the perfect fodder for a proper fantasy UB Magic set (it makes more sense to me than Ninja Turtles at any rate). This one has intriguing mechanics, and is full of advisors, knights, nobles, pirates for the Ironborn, and zombies for the wights.

There's some interesting stuff going on under the hood here, such as colorless permanents themed around the Others which work with the snow mechanic and cost less if cast with snow mana. There's also Monarch - duh! It's a perfect fit for a story that's all about scheming for the throne.

Westeros doesn't have much in the way of giant birds, angels, or pegasi so there aren't many fliers (except for the legendary dragons) here. But that doesn't mean there's no evasive creatures - instead we have skulk, horsemanship, a take on ninjutsu called 'Faceless', and a few straight up unblockable creatures.

There's an unusual amount of tutoring in this set - with cards that search for equipment, legendary creatures that partner with each other, and even a mechanic 'blood of my blood' that lets you pick up Dany cards that work well with together.

A lot of the cool factor of the set comes from the multicolored legends in the rare slots. There's an awful lot of them, from a Jaime Lannister who kills Nobles, to a Davos Seaworth with islandwalk who makes food tokens.

Some deep cut characters are in here too. The set does that thing where named minor characters are included with generic names. Instead of Myrcella or Mycah we have Betrothed Princess and Butcher's Boy.

We've had to blur out the fan art used here for copyright purposes, but you can check out the full set for yourself, here. Share your favorite cards over on the Wargamer Discord.