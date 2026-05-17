For some unknowable reason, cosmic horror Garfield cards are coming to MTG

There are three important things to know about Garfield: he hates Mondays, he loves lasagna, and fan works frequently depict him as an unknowable eldritch god with powers beyond human comprehension. Magic: the Gathering is crossing over with Garfield in three new Secret Lairs, one of which really leans in to the horror vibes associated with the ominous orange cat.

The three new Garfield Secret Lairs are entitled 'Garfield: Motivationally Challenged', 'Garfield: As Intended', and 'Garfield: Our Only Thought is to Entertain You'. The first two of these are essentially what you'd expect from a Garfield crossover. Motivationally Challenged features several Commander staples (as well as the cat/dog typal legendary Rin and Seri, Inseperable) drawn with Garfield artwork. Garfield: As Intended features a commonly used card from each of Magic's five colors reskinned as panels from Garfield comics.

Outside of Rin and Seri, there aren't a lot of expensive MTG cards here, but if you're a Garfield fan looking for a Sol Ring or a Swords to Plowshares featuring the lasagna loving cat, then you're in luck.

That brings us to Garfield: Our Only Thought is to Entertain You, which takes a sudden swerve into cosmic horror. Garfield has apparently become a reality warping Eldrazi in a new version of It That Betrays. There's a new Garfield themed Molten Collapse showing reality collapsing into a cheese, pasta sauce, and fur filled abyss. Some new artwork for Madenning Cacophany shows Garfield tormented by the unyielding advance of time. There's a printing of Madenning Hex that's just crawling with spiders, and a new variant of Hunter's Insight goes for an atypical 3d effect not usually seen on MTG cards.

This is part of a wider trend of fans using the familiar character of Garfield to tear across horrifying frontiers of the human imagination. From the Gorefield creepypasta character to the Gramfel web comic, if you're looking for horror themed Garfield content, there's no shortage of it out there. There's even an official Jim Davis book entitled Garfield: His Nine Lives that takes the orange cat to some surprisingly dark places.

All three of the Garfield Secret Lairs are part of the 'Cats are the Best' super drop, which will go live at 9am Pacific Time on June 15th on the Secret Lair web store.

Monday's coming up, and if you're looking for a community that'll make the worst day of the week feel a bit better, why not join the Wargamer Discord?