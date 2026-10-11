This new MTG Commander from Darkhold Destiny can become massive, despite having a 0/0 statline

Given that it was only revealed on Friday, we've only seen a small number of cards from the upcoming MTG Darkhold Destiny expansion. All the same, some of these new reveals seem pretty massive, quite literally in the case of Gargantos, the Endbringer, a card that can grow to incredible sizes, despite technically being a 0/0.

If you're unfamiliar with Gargantos, they are a giant eldritch squid monster from Marvel lore. They briefly cameoed in the MCU, pursuing America Chaves in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. They've not got a tremendous amount of lore, or much of a character arc, but they're a sinister Lovecraftian squid that roams the cosmos causing chaos.

Gargantos is due to be printed in Darkhold Destiny's Commander release, as a green and black four drop 0/0 with deathtouch. To prevent it from dying immediately, Gargantos enters play with three +1/+1 counters, and then during each of your upkeep steps, the number of +1/+1 counters on Gargantos doubles. Gargantos's massive size and world shattering power are then reflected by its ability to deal damage to each of your opponents whenever it damages one of them.

There's a lot to work with here. Make sure to include lots of effects to pile additional +1/+1 counters onto Gargantos to take full advantage of its doubling ability. Making the Squid unblockable, or else granting it flying or trample, will also allow you to benefit as much as possible from the fact that it spreads the combat damage around to each of your opponents whenever its attacks get through.

Because of Gargantos's green/black colour identity, it won't be eligible to be included in any of Darkhold Destiny's Commander Decks. Given that the preview we've seen of it is full art, it seems likely that it may show up in a scene box or another supplementary product.

Are there any magical Marvel characters that you're hoping to see in Darkhold Destiny? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.