Cheap MTG card that hates on graveyards rises in price by 200%

This Duskmourn Magic: The Gathering card is ticking upwards in value. While it’s still affordable, Ghost Vacuum has gone from $1.30 to $3.80 since release, an increase of 192%. Meanwhile, showcase foil variants from collector boosters have spiked super recently, jumping from $2.60 to $8.00 in just the past week.

The card still has a fair way to go to reach the hilariously overvalued preorder prices, as at one point it was estimated at $12. Still, it’s fair to say that the Ghostbusters proton pack is no longer just a bulk rare.

This artifact card from the latest MTG set is a one mana piece of tech that can tap to exile cards from graveyards. Later on, however, you can use it to bring everything back under your control as flying 1/1 spirits that still have all their abilities.

Ghost Vacuum is a big upgrade on previous graveyard hate cards like Soul-Guide Lantern, partly because in certain circumstances you can turn it into a big play, but mostly because it’s reusable. You can exile a card each turn, and never have to sacrifice your graveyard hate piece if you’re not ready to.

As a result, this card is now finding spots on sideboards in pretty much every MTG format going. In Standard it can gobble up Mosswood Dreadknights and defend you from the watchful gaze of the Abhorrent Oculus. In Pioneer, it can clip the wings of Izzet Phoenix. In Modern, it slows down Murktide Regent and ruins both Goryo’s Vengeance and Living End.

The card even sees plenty of Legacy play, as Dimir Reanimator is the most popular deck right now in that high-powered format. You can use it to nullify Atraxa, Archon of Cruelty, and Metamorphosis Fanatic and make them work for you.

