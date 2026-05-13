Monstrous MTG card that can turbocharge new Dina deck sees 300% price spike

The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride is increasing in value, jumping from just $1.30 before the latest Magic: The Gathering set came out, to $5.30 at time of writing. A busted Golgari sacrifice commander in its own right, this newer version of Gitrog is spiking because it's a good inclusion in one of the popular Secrets of Strixhaven decks: Witherbloom Pestilence.

The Witherbloom Commander precon is led by Dina, Essence Brewer, who draws you cards when you sacrifice creatures. And The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride is a great way to do just that, mincing its own rider after it reaches its destination for card draw and extra land drops.

It also synergizes well with Dina's second ability. Both these cards care about the power of the creature you're sacrificing, making it tempting to slot something huge like Daemogoth Titan into the deck. Dina can also plonk counters around, turning two small creatures into one bigger critter, giving The Gitrog even more ramping potential.

This is something the deck can really use. Dina, Essence Brewer has a mana-intensive ability, while Witherbloom Pestilence has plenty of high mana cost cards, and wants you to keep playing critters, sacrificing them, and drawing, as rapidly as possible. The deck's quite mana-hungry, in other words, so having a way to quickly cheat several lands onto the field is no bad thing.

You'll find Gitrog, Ravenous Ride in several Witherbloom Pestilence upgrade guides, from Draftsim's to The Command Zone's, no doubt pointing more players towards it.

We don't have one of these ourselves, though if you have a Silverquill or Prismari deck we can help. I will say though, that if you have a Dina deck, you should absolutely look to slot in Tom, Bert, and William when the Hobbit set comes out - they are just perfect.

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