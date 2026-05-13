Monstrous MTG card that can turbocharge new Dina deck sees 300% price spike

The Magic: The Gathering card Gitrog, Ravenous Ride has quadrupled in value - spiking in the wake of Secrets of Strixhaven.

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The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride is increasing in value, jumping from just $1.30 before the latest Magic: The Gathering set came out, to $5.30 at time of writing. A busted Golgari sacrifice commander in its own right, this newer version of Gitrog is spiking because it's a good inclusion in one of the popular Secrets of Strixhaven decks: Witherbloom Pestilence.

The Witherbloom Commander precon is led by Dina, Essence Brewer, who draws you cards when you sacrifice creatures. And The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride is a great way to do just that, mincing its own rider after it reaches its destination for card draw and extra land drops.

MTG card The Gitrog Ravenous Ride

It also synergizes well with Dina's second ability. Both these cards care about the power of the creature you're sacrificing, making it tempting to slot something huge like Daemogoth Titan into the deck. Dina can also plonk counters around, turning two small creatures into one bigger critter, giving The Gitrog even more ramping potential.

The MTG card Dina, Essence Brewer

This is something the deck can really use. Dina, Essence Brewer has a mana-intensive ability, while Witherbloom Pestilence has plenty of high mana cost cards, and wants you to keep playing critters, sacrificing them, and drawing, as rapidly as possible. The deck's quite mana-hungry, in other words, so having a way to quickly cheat several lands onto the field is no bad thing.

You'll find Gitrog, Ravenous Ride in several Witherbloom Pestilence upgrade guides, from Draftsim's to The Command Zone's, no doubt pointing more players towards it.

We don't have one of these ourselves, though if you have a Silverquill or Prismari deck we can help. I will say though, that if you have a Dina deck, you should absolutely look to slot in Tom, Bert, and William when the Hobbit set comes out - they are just perfect.

For more price spike news and some lovely tabletop chats, come join us over on the Discord.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)

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